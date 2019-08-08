Matt Willifer exits Engine after eight years

Matt Willifer, chief strategy officer at Engine’s newly created Creative and Brand Experience division, is leaving the company after eight years of service.

Willifer joined WCRS in 2011 as executive planning director. Three years later his remit extended to became chief strategy officer of Engine's social agency DF.

His departure is one of many from the company since the appointment of Jim Moffatt as Engine’s chief executive across Europe and Asia-Pacific in October last year. Robin Wright stepped down in April, followed by chief growth officer Simon Peck in May.

Matt Edwards, chief executive of Engine Creative and Experience Design, also left the agency the following month, less than six months after a restructure that saw the merger of WCRS, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Trailer Park, Synergy, Slice and NuFu.