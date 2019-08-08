Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Matt Willifer exits Engine after eight years

It marks the latest in a string of departures from the company.

Willifer: departure follows Engine restructure earlier this year
Willifer: departure follows Engine restructure earlier this year

Matt Willifer, chief strategy officer at Engine’s newly created Creative and Brand Experience division, is leaving the company after eight years of service.

Willifer joined WCRS in 2011 as executive planning director. Three years later his remit extended to became chief strategy officer of Engine's social agency DF.

His departure is one of many from the company since the appointment of Jim Moffatt as Engine’s chief executive across Europe and Asia-Pacific in October last year. Robin Wright stepped down in April, followed by chief growth officer Simon Peck in May. 

Matt Edwards, chief executive of Engine Creative and Experience Design, also left the agency the following month, less than six months after a restructure that saw the merger of WCRS, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Trailer Park, Synergy, Slice and NuFu.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019