Max Factor celebrates Oscar-nominated women with cinema experience

Max Factor, the cosmetics line owned by Coty, is celebrating the women nominated in the Oscars with a cinema experience.

As part of the brand’s "You X Max Factor" campaign it is offering people a chance to watch the films nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The event at the Everyman in King Cross will include a red carpet arrival, a complimentary drink and speak to Max Factor make-up artists for advice.

The films available to watch are: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; The Shape of Water; The Post; I, Tonya; and Lady Bird.

Max Factor entered a partnership with Digital Cinema Media’s boutique cinema chains Curzon, Everyman and Picturehouse, as well as a selection of independent venues last year. The deal was brokered by Zenith.

