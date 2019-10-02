Fayola Douglas
Max Factor creates experience inspired by foundation qualities

There will be suede-lined tunnel and infinity mirror.

Max Factor: visitors can check out foundation's 'flexi-hold' technology
Max Factor is showcasing its Facefinity foundation with an experience inspired by the different qualities of the product.

The foundation is available in 40 shades and is marketed as "touch proof, shine proof and life proof". These three qualities have been reimagined for the three-day pop-up open from 15 October.

A suede-lined entry tunnel will represent "touch proof" and mimic the velvety matte finish of the product. Visitors will be met by make-up artists who will provide assistance at the shade-matching station and will receive a seven-day sample.

After testing the product, consumers will be able to admire its "shine proof" formula while they look at their complexion in an infinity mirror.

Visitors can watch a balloon experiment test the foundation's "flexi-hold" technology, demonstrating the "life proof" quality of the product. Foundation is applied to an inflated balloon that is then squeezed and reformed.

Guests can also visit a selfie station at the London Waterloo activation and print their picture on Polaroid film.

MKTG is delivering the project.

