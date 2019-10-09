Max Factor gets artistic with Facefinity gallery

Max Factor is getting artistic with a Facefinity gallery in London, complete with art installations and a photo studio.

The one day pop-up, open 9 October, has a levitating installation and an infinity mirror that highlights 12 of the 40 shades in its Facefinity foundation range. The products encased in the mirror mean visitors will see a reflection of themselves, the branding and the product, acting as a metaphor for the infinite possibilities that can be experienced when wearing the foundation.

Guests will be able to test products with the help of a make-up artist at a vanity station and test the photo-ready quality of the make-up in a professional photographic studio. A Polaroid wall will be built using images taken throughout the day.

Visitors to the Percy Street store in the evening can enjoy a live performance from DJ Siggy Smalls.

Jodie Edwards, PR and influencer marketing manager at Max Factor, said: "We wanted a way to celebrate Facefinity All Day Flawless and bring to life its touch-proof, life-proof, shine-proof formula. It’s our number-one foundation for a reason and we feel the Facefinity gallery is an exciting and immersive way to engage press and influencers, bringing the product to life in a creative way."

The activation, which was designed with make-up artist and influencers in mind, is also open to consumers. It takes place ahead of a Waterloo pop-up planned for 15 October.

Electrify is delivering the project.