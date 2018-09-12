Max Factor and Zenith steal the show at 2018 Digital Cinema Media Awards



















































































































































































of

Max Factor and its media agency Zenith stormed last night's Digial Cinema Media Awards, run in partnership with Campaign.

The Coty make-up brand and Zenith took the prize for both Best Use of Cinema (Large) and the Grand Prix at a red-carpet screening and party at London’s Ham Yard Hotel.

The judges, chaired by Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief of Campaign, praised the winning work for being "a beautifully executed campaign" that was "entirely about cinema" and which delivered great results.

Joining forces with 20th Century Fox, DCM and Recipe, Max Factor created bespoke content for cinema that recreated the looks of the leading ladies of two of 2017’s biggest blockbusters: Murder on the Orient Express and The Greatest Showman. Exclusive film footage was combined with tailor-made tutorials led by Max Factor brand ambassador Caroline Barnes.

In a media first, Max Factor also collaborated solely with Picturehouse, Everyman and Curzon to bring a range of on-screen and off-screen activity to life, including première-style events with make-up lounges, cinema takeovers and competitions.

The campaign drove brand consideration and sales: 37% of 35- to 45-year-old women said they would "strongly consider to purchase" and 20% of those who saw the content have bought a Max Factor product as a result. The lead product, Healthy Skin Harmony foundation, saw 3.5% value sales growth over the period and Max Factor became the number one-selling brand in self-select cosmetics during December.

The DCM Awards, now in their fourth year, set out to recognise and honour the best cinema advertising launched in the past 12 months.

Other wins on the night were:

Best Newcomer to Cinema

"Super surprising squidgy sampling"

Soreen/Goodstuff Communications

Best Use of Cinema (Small)

"Driving football from foyers to bars"

Kopparberg/Goodstuff Communications

Best Long Copy Cinema Campaign

"Nike: Nothing beats a Londoner"

Nike/Mindshare

Best Use of Innovation in Cinema

"Sky trailer spot"

Sky/MediaCom

Best 'Marketing for Good' Campaign

"NSPCC Messathon"

NSPCC/OMD UK

Four pieces of work received Highly Commended awards. They were: Ubisoft/Wavemaker "Far Cry: a staggered story" in Best Use of Cinema (Small), EDF Energy/Disney/Havas Media "Pretty curious x Star Wars: together we are a force to inspire young girls into STEM" in Best "Marketing for Good" Campaign, Now TV/MediaCom "The ultimate quiz-a-long with Now TV" in Best Use of Cinema (Large) and Columbia Records/the7stars for "First Aid Kit" in Best Use of Innovation in Cinema.