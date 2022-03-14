Mayor of London addresses male bystander behaviour to tackle violence against women

The Mayor of London is tackling violence against women by men with an ad campaign that challenges male bystanders to call out misogynistic behaviour and harassment.

"Have a word with yourself, then your mates" has been created by Ogilvy UK on a pro bono basis and launches today (14 March).

The film shows a man who is out with his friends harassing a woman on her own while she waits for a taxi. As the man's behaviour becomes increasingly threatening, the campaign highlights how easily misogynistic behaviour can escalate into more violent acts. At the same time, one of his friends is confronted by his subconscious telling him to speak out.

The work was created by Nicola Wood and Andy Forrest. It was directed by Molly Burdett through Spindle.

The campaign includes a partnership with Crystal Palace Football Club and is using the hashtag #HaveAWord. The film will be played ahead of the team's game against Manchester City tonight.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: "I need to speak directly to men and boys about an issue of immense importance – a matter of life and death. That's because in this country – and in our city – we currently face an epidemic of violence against women and girls, committed by men.

"It must unsettle us all – and force us to take a long hard look at ourselves. As men, we need to be reflecting on the way we view, treat and talk about women. That's because words matter and there's a link between misogyny and violence.

"That is why I am launching a new campaign to tackle the toxic attitudes and inappropriate behaviours of some men to help prevent violence against women and girls. I want all of us to be challenging sexism and misogyny. Whether it's on the streets or online in a group chat, at home or in the pub, we all have a responsibility to raise our voices to help keep women and girls safe.

"Male violence against women and girls can start with words. If you see it happening, have a word with yourself, then your mates. It's time we kick these rotten attitudes out of our city and society for good."