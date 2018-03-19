Yasmin Arrigo
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mayor of London office launches #LondonUnited to remember 2017 attacks

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has unveiled plans to mark the anniversaries of the 2017 terrorist attacks at Westminster, London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green.

Mayor of London office launches #LondonUnited to remember 2017 attacks

The campaign, developed in consultation with the bereaved families, survivors, emergency services and local councils, will use the hashtag #LondonUnited.

The hashtag will be projected on to the Houses of Parliament (pictured above), London Bridge, Finsbury Park Mosque and Parsons Green Tube station to mark the anniversaries of each attack. 

Jack Morton has partnered with the Mayor’s Office to create the #LondonUnited commemoration.   

The period of remembrance began today with the first projection at Westminster and a social media campaign encouraging people to share their #LondonUnited messages, which will be projected at City Hall as part of a digital ‘book of hope’. 
 
A remembrance space at City Hall will be open to the public until the anniversary of the Finsbury Park attack on 19 June and London United exhibitions, designed to highlight London’s resilience and hope will take place across the year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?