Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 53 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Mazuma Mobile hands media to Love Sugar Science

Device recycler parts company with AMS.

Mazuma: it was acquired by EcoRenew group last year
Mazuma: it was acquired by EcoRenew group last year

Mazuma Mobile, the 13-year-old mobile phone recycling company, has appointed Love Sugar Science as its media agency following a competitive pitch.

The appointment covers planning, buying and strategy. The pitch process was managed in-house by Mazuma, which is revamping its business in the wake of its acquisition by the EcoRenew group. It is planning to expand the range of services it offers outside buying, selling and insurance and to develop in premium used devices.

Andy Cruxton, head of marketing at Mazuma, said: "Love Sugar Science showed us how we could shout about all these brilliant things and how it could drive our retail performance."

Love Sugar Science credited its relationship with Goodstuff, which invested in the Manchester-based agency in March, for helping to land the business.

Nik Wheatley, co-founder of Love Sugar Science, said: "Mazuma approached agencies recommended directly and came in via another Goodstuff client – who thought it looked a good one for us to lead (looking for fresh thinking and new ideas on how to grow). 

"We brought Goodstuff into the process to make sure the client had access to quality expertise on more retail-based elements – especially paid search."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019