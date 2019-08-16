Mazuma Mobile hands media to Love Sugar Science

Mazuma Mobile, the 13-year-old mobile phone recycling company, has appointed Love Sugar Science as its media agency following a competitive pitch.

The appointment covers planning, buying and strategy. The pitch process was managed in-house by Mazuma, which is revamping its business in the wake of its acquisition by the EcoRenew group. It is planning to expand the range of services it offers outside buying, selling and insurance and to develop in premium used devices.

Andy Cruxton, head of marketing at Mazuma, said: "Love Sugar Science showed us how we could shout about all these brilliant things and how it could drive our retail performance."

Love Sugar Science credited its relationship with Goodstuff, which invested in the Manchester-based agency in March, for helping to land the business.

Nik Wheatley, co-founder of Love Sugar Science, said: "Mazuma approached agencies recommended directly and came in via another Goodstuff client – who thought it looked a good one for us to lead (looking for fresh thinking and new ideas on how to grow).

"We brought Goodstuff into the process to make sure the client had access to quality expertise on more retail-based elements – especially paid search."