MBAstack hires new CX chief from Wunderman Thompson

New position is part of senior management team.

Ceri Perkins: will report to chair and chief executive Stephen Maher.
Ceri Perkins: will report to chair and chief executive Stephen Maher.

MBAstack, the MSQ-owned agency formed from the merger of MBA and Stack earlier this year, has appointed Ceri Perkins to the new role of chief customer experience officer.

She starts immediately at the agency's new London offices in Covent Garden, joins the management team and reports to chair and chief executive Stephen Maher.

Perkins joins from Wunderman Thompson, where she was global strategy lead for Shell. She has more than 20 years' experience across all areas of CX, working on accounts including O2, E.ON and Santander, at agencies including Engine and Lida.

The creation of a new CXO position aligns with MBAStack's claim of "putting CX at its very heart to accelerate their client‘s business and customer growth", delivered "through the equal fusing of creativity, data and tech, within a nimble and entrepreneurial model".

Maher said: “We’re very excited about Ceri joining the growing MBAstack team. She is an immense talent with a brilliant track record at many of the world’s top agencies and across a wealth of the world’s top brands. Ceri will add enormous value to the agency, to our ‘CXM’ cause at MBAstack, and most importantly to our clients’ business growth.”

MBAstack recently announced the resurrection of Hofmeister's George the Bear for a crowdfunding relaunch of the beer. The character will return to screens for the first time since the original brand was scrapped in 2003.

