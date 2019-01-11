MC&C beats MediaCom to Comic Relief media account

Comic Relief has appointed independent shop MC&C to its media account after a competitive pitch that also involved WPP’s MediaCom.

The business was previously held by Hearts & Science. Comic Relief has tasked MC&C with drawing audiences to Red Nose Day, while reaching a digitally focused younger audience.

MC&C will also be charged with incorporating new technology and media platforms into Comic Relief’s fundraising efforts.

Catherine Cottrell, fundraising and partnerships executive director at Comic Relief, credited MC&C’s experience of the charity sector as a factor in the decision.

She said: "As an agency, MC&C has a heritage in the charity space, which certainly provided a level of understanding and expertise that grabbed our attention, but it was their forward-thinking, fresh approach to a deep-seated problem that won us over."

Robin Trust, chief executive of MC&C Media, added: "We will help the organisation increase engagement with its target audience through an always-on approach, cementing the public’s relationship with Comic Relief and consolidating its reputation as the iconic force for good in our society."

MC&C chief strategy officer Genevieve Tompkins will act as strategic lead on the account.