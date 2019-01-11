Shannon Moyer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MC&C beats MediaCom to Comic Relief media account

Agency is tasked with attracting a younger audience.

MC&C beats MediaCom to Comic Relief media account

Comic Relief has appointed independent shop MC&C to its media account after a competitive pitch that also involved WPP’s MediaCom.

The business was previously held by Hearts & Science. Comic Relief has tasked MC&C with drawing audiences to Red Nose Day, while reaching a digitally focused younger audience.

MC&C will also be charged with incorporating new technology and media platforms into Comic Relief’s fundraising efforts.

Catherine Cottrell, fundraising and partnerships executive director at Comic Relief, credited MC&C’s experience of the charity sector as a factor in the decision. 

She said: "As an agency, MC&C has a heritage in the charity space, which certainly provided a level of understanding and expertise that grabbed our attention, but it was their forward-thinking, fresh approach to a deep-seated problem that won us over."

Robin Trust, chief executive of MC&C Media, added: "We will help the organisation increase engagement with its target audience through an always-on approach, cementing the public’s relationship with Comic Relief and consolidating its reputation as the iconic force for good in our society."

MC&C chief strategy officer Genevieve Tompkins will act as strategic lead on the account.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
OOH can be a force for social good

OOH can be a force for social good

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Promoted

January 09, 2019
Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Promoted

January 09, 2019