Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MC&C founder Mike Colling steps down as CEO

Robin Trust is promoted to the top job as Colling takes a step back from management duties.

MC&C: Colling and Trust
MC&C: Colling and Trust

Mike Colling, founder of MC&C, is leaving his role as chief executive. He will remain with the business but steps back from management to work on client accounts. 

Managing director Robin Trust will become chief executive. He joined the independent performance media shop in 2013 as business director and became chief client officer two years later. He was promoted to MD last year

Trust is credited with winning a dozen new-business pitches in 2018 for MC&C. 

MC&C is currently seventh in Campaign's new-business rankings for media agencies, after recording nearly £5m worth of new billings for Wood Green, Lovehoney and Ceva. 

Trust said: "Independent agencies have found their rightful place in the spotlight in the last couple of years and remain a hugely exciting place to work. At MC&C, we are a strong, close-knit team who are passionate about what we do and work hard together to drive success for our clients and for the agency as a whole."

Colling founded MC&C, then known as Mike Colling & Company, in 2001 as a specialist direct response media and data planning agency. 

He said: "I am delighted to be handing the reins over to Robin, who has grown to become an exceptional leader over the last five years. He has a depth of craft skills and is well liked and respected by both clients and his team.

"This is a combination that is rarely found, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as he takes the agency forward."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Making the big picture clearer

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

September 12, 2018

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

September 11, 2018

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away