MC&C hires Havas Media's Rik Moore following management reshuffle

MC&C has appointed Havas Media’s Rik Moore to the newly created role of head of insight, strategy and planning.

Moore will report to Genevieve Tompkins, the chief strategy officer, and have oversight of the agency’s planning framework. MC&C said he will play a key role in the shop’s renewed focus on partnerships, including how it works with media owners and creating new relationships with specialist agencies.

Moore was previously head of strategy at Havas Media. Before that, he served as head of channel strategy at WCRS.

The hire follows the appointment of Tompkins as srategy head in October last year. Robin Trust, who became chief executive in September, has reshuffled the management team, including naming Rob Watt as managing partner.

Moore said: "As one of the longer-standing independents, MC&C not only has some strong industry heritage and an incredibly interesting client base, but there is a tangible air of excitement at the agency at the moment. Last year saw some major appointments and promotions, and it’s clear from spending some time with the team that they have a strong proposition to offer the market.

"To join them at this transformative stage in their journey is a wonderful opportunity and I’m genuinely excited about what we can achieve together."

Trust added: "Rik’s reputation as a brilliant strategist precedes him and I’m beyond delighted that he is coming to join us. He will help shape our client offering, adding an extra layer of strong strategic thinking to everything we do. I know he will be a perfect fit for the business."