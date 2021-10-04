Shauna Lewis
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McArthurGlen launches creative review after VCCP split

The incumbent creative agency declined to repitch.

McArthurGlen: has outlets across Europe, including this site near Venice
McArthurGlen Group, the designer retail outlet developer, has launched a review of its creative account.

The process will be supported by marketing consultancy Oystercatchers, with introductory meetings set to start in November and a conclusion in early 2022.

Prospective agencies will be selected based on their ability to help McArthurGlen reach its long-term goals in key regions; the company insisted that unsolicited approaches will not be considered. It currently operates in 26 locations across Europe and Canada, including the UK, Spain and Italy.

The account was previously handled by VCCP, which has held the account for several years but declined to repitch for the business.

Nathalie Pomroy, chief marketing officer of McArthurGlen, said: “We are truly grateful to the team at VCCP, who have been a trusted partner to McArthurGlen and supported our business expansion across several European locations over the last few years.

"As Europe continues to open up, the time is right to assess and identify a new creative and brand partner to support our international creative and business ambitions.” 

McArthurGlen owns, develops and manages designer shopping outlets. It has plans to open in two new locations: Paris-Giverny (France) and Remscheid (Germany).

McArthurGlen works with Wavemaker, which it appointed in June, on its media planning and buying. It spends about $40m (£29m) across EMEA.

