McCain challenges 'normal' attitudes to love in ad campaign celebrating diversity

McCain ad: real-life couple Dorcus and Peter Fernandez

The Adam & Eve DDB-created advertising goes live today and is being led by a one-minute TV execution featuring real-life loved-up gay, straight and "so-called" disabled couples in their kitchens, while they prepare McCain chilled and frozen foods.

The ad marks the second execution in McCain’s broader "We are family" campaign and is being rolled out across TV, cinema, video on demand, out-of-home, print, online and social and will run for six weeks. The advertising will be supported with content featuring the real-life stars of the ad and PR.

The 60-second execution goes live today on Channel 4. It opens with a voiceover by actor Ricky Tomlinson posing the question: "When it comes to love, what’s normal?"

He adds: "Normal isn't normal. Love doesn't care about gender, where you're from or what others may think. It doesn't judge you on ability. Or so-called disability."

The narration punctuates vignettes of people, including mixed-race couples, ethnic couples, gay couples and disabled couples.

"Here’s to every kind of love," Tomlinson says. "And every kind of special night in. McCain. We are family."

Mark Hodge, McCain’s marketing director, said: "As a family company focused on people and values, and as a major advertiser in the UK, we’re proud that we continue to lead the way in celebrating the diversity of people up and down the country through our marketing and content."

The group chief creative officer was Ben Priest, the group executive creative director was Ben Tollett and the chief creative officer was Richard Brim. The campaign was copywritten by Jess Morris, art directed by Chloe Pope, directed by Finn McGough and produced by Knucklehead. Media was planned and bought by PHD.

McCain’s debut "We are family" campaign was built on research that found that 84% of consumers could not recall seeing families in popular culture with which they could identify.