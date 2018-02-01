Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McCain challenges 'normal' attitudes to love in ad campaign celebrating diversity

McCain is celebrating love that transcends race, disability, gender and age in a £3.2m ad push that introduces the slogan "Here's to love".

McCain ad: real-life couple Dorcus and Peter Fernandez
McCain ad: real-life couple Dorcus and Peter Fernandez

The Adam & Eve DDB-created advertising goes live today and is being led by a one-minute TV execution featuring real-life loved-up gay, straight and "so-called" disabled couples in their kitchens, while they prepare McCain chilled and frozen foods.

The ad marks the second execution in McCain’s broader "We are family" campaign and is being rolled out across TV, cinema, video on demand, out-of-home, print, online and social and will run for six weeks. The advertising will be supported with content featuring the real-life stars of the ad and PR.

The 60-second execution goes live today on Channel 4. It opens with a voiceover by actor Ricky Tomlinson posing the question: "When it comes to love, what’s normal?"

He adds: "Normal isn't normal. Love doesn't care about gender, where you're from or what others may think. It doesn't judge you on ability. Or so-called disability."

The narration punctuates vignettes of people, including mixed-race couples, ethnic couples, gay couples and disabled couples.

"Here’s to every kind of love," Tomlinson says. "And every kind of special night in. McCain. We are family."

Mark Hodge, McCain’s marketing director, said: "As a family company focused on people and values, and as a major advertiser in the UK, we’re proud that we continue to lead the way in celebrating the diversity of people up and down the country through our marketing and content."

The group chief creative officer was Ben Priest, the group executive creative director was Ben Tollett and the chief creative officer was Richard Brim. The campaign was copywritten by Jess Morris, art directed by Chloe Pope, directed by Finn McGough and produced by Knucklehead. Media was planned and bought by PHD.

McCain’s debut "We are family" campaign was built on research that found that 84% of consumers could not recall seeing families in popular culture with which they could identify.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Future Fit: how sports marketers can win big in 2018

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Future Fit: how sports marketers can win big in 2018

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

Promoted

January 31, 2018

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV