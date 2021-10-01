McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief

McCann Worldgroup has appointed Alex Lopez as president and global chief creative officer. Lopez joins from Nike where he held several leadership positions including VP of global marketing, men’s creative director, and co-founder and global head of studio at Nike’s production arm Waffle Iron Entertainment.

Throughout his more than two decades at Nike, Lopez has been responsible for some of the brand’s most prolific campaigns including ‘Dream Crazy’ and ‘You Can’t Stop Us’. He remains one of the brand’s most decorated creative leaders with accomplishments including two Emmy wins, eight Cannes Grand Prix Lions, a D&AD Black Pencil, and hundreds of others. His work has also been added to the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Bill Kolb, chairman and CEO at McCann Worldgroup, said that bringing Lopez on board allows the network to “redefine the role of global chief creative officer”.

“[This] sets us on a path to help our network, and our clients, plan an even greater creative future for their brands and businesses. It will define how we do business, what the future of integrated marketing looks like, and how we measure our success,” added Kolb.

Suzanne Powers, president and global chief strategy officer at McCann Worldgroup, said: “Alex sits at the convergence of advertising and culture and he will help ensure our clients’ brands earn a meaningful role in people’s lives.”

This article first appeared on Campaign sister title Campaign Asia-Pacific