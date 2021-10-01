Staff writer
Added 22 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief

Prolific marketer Alex Lopez has been responsible for some of Nike’s most talked-about campaigns in the past 20 years.

Nike has supplied McCann's new creative supremo (Shutterstock)
Nike has supplied McCann's new creative supremo (Shutterstock)

McCann Worldgroup has appointed Alex Lopez as president and global chief creative officer. Lopez joins from Nike where he held several leadership positions including VP of global marketing, men’s creative director, and co-founder and global head of studio at Nike’s production arm Waffle Iron Entertainment.

Throughout his more than two decades at Nike, Lopez has been responsible for some of the brand’s most prolific campaigns including ‘Dream Crazy’ and ‘You Can’t Stop Us’. He remains one of the brand’s most decorated creative leaders with accomplishments including two Emmy wins, eight Cannes Grand Prix Lions, a D&AD Black Pencil, and hundreds of others. His work has also been added to the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Bill Kolb, chairman and CEO at McCann Worldgroup, said that bringing Lopez on board allows the network to “redefine the role of global chief creative officer”.

“[This] sets us on a path to help our network, and our clients, plan an even greater creative future for their brands and businesses. It will define how we do business, what the future of integrated marketing looks like, and how we measure our success,” added Kolb.

Suzanne Powers, president and global chief strategy officer at McCann Worldgroup, said: “Alex sits at the convergence of advertising and culture and he will help ensure our clients’ brands earn a meaningful role in people’s lives.”

This article first appeared on Campaign sister title Campaign Asia-Pacific

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
Getting personal with Spotify's Sarah Kiefer

Getting personal with Spotify's Sarah Kiefer

Promoted

Added 16 hours ago
RO-Why? Looking beyond measurement and ROI

RO-Why? Looking beyond measurement and ROI

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago