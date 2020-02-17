McCann Bristol wins ad account for Somerset cider brand Thatchers

Somerset-based cider brewer Thatchers has appointed McCann Bristol to its creative account, charging the agency with building the brand and reaching new customers both within and beyond its West Country heartland.

The agency, which pitched against a number of undisclosed shops, is responsible for creating a masterbrand campaign, as well as tactical executions for Thatchers Gold, Haze, Rosé and upcoming variants. Marketing activity will appear across multiple channels, including TV, out-of-home, print, digital, social media and in-store. Work will roll out over the course of 2020.

McCann Bristol succeeds Joint, which was appointed to the business in 2015.

This time last year, Thatchers unveiled a TV ad called "Race car", in which a moustachioed frontman hops into a vintage car race, but is only able to achieve a speed of 1.4 miles per hour – a metaphor for choosing a cider that is not quite perfect. It also featured Thatchers managing director Martin Thatcher, who often appears in the brand’s marketing.

Yvonne Flannery, Thatchers’ head of brands, added: "Last year, Thatchers Gold and Thatchers Haze saw really strong growth across the UK. We’re looking forward to strengthening this position even further with the ambition and creativity that McCann Bristol will bring, helping make 2020 a standout year for us. Our mission is to bring fantastic-tasting cider to drinkers in all parts of the UK, proud of our West Country heritage, whilst reaching new audiences nationally."

Thatchers Cider was established in 1904 and remains a family-owned business. Last year, supermarket sales of its flagship product Thatchers Gold grew 8.1% to £52.9m, according to Nielsen data – making it the UK's fifth best-selling cider, slightly behind Kopparberg Mixed Fruit and Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, which both saw sales tumble.