McCann hires Wunderman duo renowned for BT work

McCann London has hired creative team Christopher McKee and Richard Morgan to enhance the agency's creative positioning.

They join McCann's London shop from Wunderman Thompson, where they have led the creative charge on BT and BT Sport since 2018. The duo were responsible for BT Sport's "Unscripted" campaign.

McKee and Morgan are two Brummies who met in Shoreditch more than a decade ago. McKee was a creative at BD Network for five years from 2008, with Morgan joining in 2012 as a creative and art director. The pair joined Digitas in 2013 as creatives, moving onto Lost Boys for a year in 2014 before settling at Spar44 for three years.

In their new roles, the pair will work alongside the creative duo Ray Shaughnessy and Dan Norris, executive creative directors at McCann London who joined the business in February 2020; and UK chief creative officers and London co-presidents Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson.

Shaughnessy said: "We couldn't be more delighted to have Chris and Rich join us, because – just look at their work, it's good to hire people you're professionally jealous of. They bring real creative energy with zero douchebag vibes, which for us can only be a winning formula."

Morgan added: "We've coveted McCann London's work from afar. Their ability to create culture-bending campaigns has always resonated with us. So, as soon as the opportunity arose to work with the very same insanely talented bunch, we leapt at the chance. If cosmic career alignment is a thing, then this is probably it."

McKee said that from "the moment we first sat down for a virtual cup of tea with Ray and Dan, we knew this was the move we wanted to make in real life.

"We wanted to surround ourselves with the best talent in the business and it was clear McCann London was the place to do it. We're immensely proud to call McCann London our new home and be part of its latest – and hopefully greatest – chapter."