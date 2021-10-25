Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McCann hires Wunderman duo renowned for BT work

Christopher McKee and Richard Morgan will begin immediately at McCann.

McCann: McKee (left) and Morgan met more than a decade ago
McCann: McKee (left) and Morgan met more than a decade ago

McCann London has hired creative team Christopher McKee and Richard Morgan to enhance the agency's creative positioning.

They join McCann's London shop from Wunderman Thompson, where they have led the creative charge on BT and BT Sport since 2018. The duo were responsible for BT Sport's "Unscripted" campaign.

McKee and Morgan are two Brummies who met in Shoreditch more than a decade ago. McKee was a creative at BD Network for five years from 2008, with Morgan joining in 2012 as a creative and art director. The pair joined Digitas in 2013 as creatives, moving onto Lost Boys for a year in 2014 before settling at Spar44 for three years.

In their new roles, the pair will work alongside the creative duo Ray Shaughnessy and Dan Norris, executive creative directors at McCann London who joined the business in February 2020; and UK chief creative officers and London co-presidents Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson.

Shaughnessy said: "We couldn't be more delighted to have Chris and Rich join us, because – just look at their work, it's good to hire people you're professionally jealous of. They bring real creative energy with zero douchebag vibes, which for us can only be a winning formula."

Morgan added: "We've coveted McCann London's work from afar. Their ability to create culture-bending campaigns has always resonated with us. So, as soon as the opportunity arose to work with the very same insanely talented bunch, we leapt at the chance. If cosmic career alignment is a thing, then this is probably it."

McKee said that from "the moment we first sat down for a virtual cup of tea with Ray and Dan, we knew this was the move we wanted to make in real life.

"We wanted to surround ourselves with the best talent in the business and it was clear McCann London was the place to do it. We're immensely proud to call McCann London our new home and be part of its latest – and hopefully greatest – chapter."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future of identification is simpler than you think

The future of identification is simpler than you think

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Promoted

October 22, 2021
AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

October 19, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

Promoted

October 19, 2021