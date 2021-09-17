Simon Gwynn
McCann London CEO Sheryl Marjoram quits for Omnicom rival in Australia

Marjoram will join DDB Australia.

Marjoram: joined McCann in 2017

Sheryl Marjoram is leaving McCann London, where she has been chief executive since 2019, to return to her home country of Australia, where she is set to take up a role at DDB Australia. She will leave McCann at the end of 2021.

Marjoram joined the IPG shop in 2017 as managing director, from Saatchi & Saatchi, where she had been managing partner. Two years later, when Alex Lubar was promoted to president of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific, Marjoram took up the CEO role.

Under Marjoram’s leadership, McCann has won business including Just Eat Takeaway’s consolidated creative account, after the agency won the account shortly before she succeeded Lubar. 

In the challenging year of 2020, McCann outperformed most of its larger rivals, with a drop in billings of only 5%. It has picked up awards including three golds, two silvers and six bronzes at this year’s Cannes Lions – the joint second-largest total number of awards for any UK agency – while its client Microsoft was also named Creative Marketer of the Year.

Marjoram said: “It has been a once-in-a-lifetime honour to navigate the infinite responsibilities and considerations that come with running a business during the pandemic. I am so very grateful to all those who, throughout my time, have trusted me, influenced me, inspired me, supported me, taught me, and brought the best out of me.”

Mark Lund, president of Europe and UK at McCann Worldgroup, added: “Sheryl has brought rare passion and energy to McCann Worldgroup both in the UK and the region. We’ll miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her homecoming.”

