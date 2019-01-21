Simon Gwynn
McCann London creative chiefs promoted to UK-wide roles

Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson joined agency from Wieden & Kennedy in 2012.

McCann Worldgroup has promoted McCann London’s co-presidents and chief creative officers, Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, to chief creatives officers of McCann UK.

The new roles will see the pair add responsibility for the network’s offices in Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes and Bristol.

Doubal and Thomson were hired by McCann in 2012 to be London executive creative directors, having previously worked at Mother and Wieden & Kennedy. The following year, they were promoted to their current roles, which they will keep alongside the new titles. The latest change follows the appointment of WCRS’s Ross Neil as executive creative director at McCann London in the summer last year.

In their new roles, Doubal and Thomson will work with Vince McSweeney, chief creative officer at McCann Birmingham, as well as Dave Price and Neil Lancaster, executive creative director and creative director respevtively at McCann Manchester, on UK initiatives.

Over the past seven years, Doubal and Thomson have won 30 Cannes Lions for their work on Microsoft Xbox, including last year’s Grand Prix in the new ecommerce category. In 2018, they picked up almost 100 awards for multiple clients across shows including the Clios, D&AD and Creative Circle.

Rob Reilly, global creative chairman at McCann Worldgroup, said: "When it comes to creating meaningful and game-changing work, Rob and Lolly have proven to be some of the very best we have within all of McCann Worldgroup. I have no doubt their expanded roles will yield even more success for us throughout the UK."

