Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McCann London hires second head of strategy

Nusara Chinnaphasaen arrives from Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam.

Nusara Chinnaphasaen: has worked on brands including Airbnb and Visa
Nusara Chinnaphasaen: has worked on brands including Airbnb and Visa

McCann London has brought in a former Saatchi & Saatchi London planner to partner its head of strategy Lee Ramsay.

Nusara Chinnaphasaen has departed Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam, where she was a global planning director, after six years to take up the joint head of strategy role.

McCann London chief executive Polly McMorrow said the hiring “completes the leadership line-up” of the “wonderfully diverse and discipline-agnostic” strategy department, which is led by chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown.

Chinnaphasaen has worked for clients including P&G, Uber, Google, Airbnb and Visa over her 20-year career. Born in Bangkok, she is a proud Thai, and has worked in five countries across three continents including a stint at Cramer-Krasselt New York.

Chinnaphasaen said: “I wish to bring inspiration and clarity to help brands navigate through complexity during these fragile times. I am looking forward to partnering with Lee and being a part of a strong team that is led by an empathetic style of leadership.”

Ramsay has been head of strategy since being promoted last year, after joining the agency in 2020 from Wieden & Kennedy London, where he led the comms planning practice for brands such as Nike, Sainsbury's and Formula 1.
 
Ramsay said: “It’s been noted by many I’m sure – but the job of a planner is changing rapidly. Planners must be comfortable with anything from a client’s data strategy to its dynamic creative ambitions – this means we must continue to build a team accordingly. Nusara and I share this passion, and I’m excited to partner with her on this journey.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards finalists revealed

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards finalists revealed

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

May 16, 2022
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022