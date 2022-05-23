McCann London hires second head of strategy

McCann London has brought in a former Saatchi & Saatchi London planner to partner its head of strategy Lee Ramsay.

Nusara Chinnaphasaen has departed Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam, where she was a global planning director, after six years to take up the joint head of strategy role.

McCann London chief executive Polly McMorrow said the hiring “completes the leadership line-up” of the “wonderfully diverse and discipline-agnostic” strategy department, which is led by chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown.

Chinnaphasaen has worked for clients including P&G, Uber, Google, Airbnb and Visa over her 20-year career. Born in Bangkok, she is a proud Thai, and has worked in five countries across three continents including a stint at Cramer-Krasselt New York.

Chinnaphasaen said: “I wish to bring inspiration and clarity to help brands navigate through complexity during these fragile times. I am looking forward to partnering with Lee and being a part of a strong team that is led by an empathetic style of leadership.”

Ramsay has been head of strategy since being promoted last year, after joining the agency in 2020 from Wieden & Kennedy London, where he led the comms planning practice for brands such as Nike, Sainsbury's and Formula 1.



Ramsay said: “It’s been noted by many I’m sure – but the job of a planner is changing rapidly. Planners must be comfortable with anything from a client’s data strategy to its dynamic creative ambitions – this means we must continue to build a team accordingly. Nusara and I share this passion, and I’m excited to partner with her on this journey.”