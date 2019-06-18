McCann London leads UK nominations for Direct Lions

McCann London has been shortisted seven times in the Direct Lions category – the most for any UK agency – and picked up a total of 13 nominations across five categories announced today.

Shortlists were announced for the Creative Strategy, Creative Data, Direct, Media and Social & Influencer categories.

McCann London's "Toxic Toby" campaign for BreezoMeter and the British Lung Foundation received four nods overall: two in Creative Data and and two in Direct.

The agency also received three nominations for its work for Microsoft, three for "Lo-Fi beats suicide" for Vice UK, one for Miscarriage Association and two for its campaign for Alzheimer's Society.

Creative Strategy

The UK and the US received the most nominations in this category, picking up 15 each.

Grey London and Abbot Mead Vickers BBDO lead the way for the UK with four nominations each. For Grey, one is for its Treo work for Gillette and one is for "Nature represented" for Sambito. AMV's "Viva la vulva" for Essity was nominated four times in the category.

There were two nominations for Adam & Eve/DDB and one apiece for McCann London, FCB Inferno, MullenLowe London, McCann Manchester and Mother.

Creative Data

McCann London was the only UK agency to make the shortlist, with two nominations for "Toxic Toby" for BreezoMeter and the British Lung Foundation, and one for "My carer" for Alzheimer’s Society. US agencies received the most nominations in this category with 11 in total, including three for We Are Believers and two for FCB Chicago.

Media

There were 10 UK agencies shortlisted, with Initiative picking up two – the most for a UK agency in this category. The US received the most nominations with 49 in total.

Direct

There were 13 nominations for UK shops, including seven for McCann London (one for a campaign together with MRM McCann), four for Grey London and one apiece for Mother and FCB Inferno.

Social & Influencer

Five UK agencies were shortlisted, with nine nominations overall. Mother picked up two for "Rang-tan" for Greenpeace, Grey London received two for "The people's seat" work for the United Nations, while Egg Gang London received three. Weber Shandwick and Coolr London received one nomination each.