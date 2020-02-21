McCann London nabs Wieden & Kennedy creative duo Ray Shaughnessy and Dan Norris

McCann London has hired Wieden & Kennedy London creatives Rachel (aka Ray) Shaughnessy and Dan Norris as executive creative directors.

Working alongside McCann UK chief creative officers and London co-presidents Laurence Thomson and Rob Doubal, Shaughnessy and Norris add to the agency’s creative department.

The pair have been a creative duo at Wieden & Kennedy since 2006. While there, they were instrumental in rebuilding the reputation of mobile brand Three, introducing its dancing pony, helped reposition Formula One with its "Engineered insanity" brand platform and won a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Lurpak’s "Weave your magic".

Norris’s career has seen him work at agencies including St Luke’s. Shaughnessy, who graduated with a BA in fine art in 2001, worked on a placement at Karmarama in 2004, where later that year she was partnered with Norris. They freelanced in 2005 and 2006, including at Wieden & Kennedy, where they eventually took on full-time roles, and in 2009 were made creative directors.

Thomson said: "When Rob and I worked at W&K back in 2010, we really wanted to be as good as Ray and Dan. They have always been an immense talent, as you can see from their work. Recruiting them to McCann London is quite a coup and has been a long-held ambition of ours."

McCann London hopes that the hiring will further boost its creative credentials. In 2019 the agency won 12 Lions for work produced for five clients, picked up EMEA Network of the Year at Cannes and was judged Campaign’s EMEA Agency of the Year 2018.