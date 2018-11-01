Matthew Chapman
McCann London promotes Sanjiv Mistry and Jamie Mietz

The pair will be creative chiefs at McCann's Microsoft unit.

McCann London has promoted Sanjiv Mistry and Jamie Mietz to executive creative directors of its dedicated Microsoft division.

The duo are being promoted to the newly created roles within M:United after a string of "stellar" Xbox campaigns.

Mistry and Mietz were among the first creative hires under McCann London’s chief creative officers, Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, and their credits include "Survival billboard" and "Football decoded".

They also spearheaded "The fanchise model" for Xbox Design Lab. It won the Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes this year and scooped a Campaign Big Award in the Retail & Restaurants category last week.

In a statement, Doubal and Thomson said: "Sanjiv and Jamie have pulled out all the stops on their work for Microsoft.

"They’ve led the account with maturity and creativity, producing one innovative campaign after another and winning a frankly crazy 30 Cannes Lions in three years."

This year, Mistry and Mietz were named among the top ten creative directors in the world for the second time by the Cannes Lions Global Creativity Report.

Their promotions come as McCann Worldgroup prepares to relocate 11 of its agencies to a single site in a former Royal Bank of Scotland building next to Liverpool Street station in London.

The move, set for early 2020, will involve more than 1,200 people from McCann London, MRM McCann, Momentum Worldwide, McCann Health, Consulting@McCann Health, Caudex, McCann Demand, McCann Enterprise, FutureBrand, AFG Europe and Craft.

