Simon Gwynn
Added 22 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McCann London promotes Sheryl Marjoram to CEO

Marjoram joined McCann in 2017 as managing director.

Marjoram: worked at McCann during 2000-2003
Marjoram: worked at McCann during 2000-2003

Sheryl Marjoram, managing director of McCann London, has been named the agency’s next chief executive.

Marjoram, who was business director at McCann Erickson during 2000-2003, rejoined the shop in 2017. She will succeed Alex Lubar, who is set to become president of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific later this year.

Before taking the role of managing director at McCann, Marjoram was managing partner at Saatchi & Saatchi London, where she led the Asda account. She has also worked at Mother, Crispin Porter Bogusky Europe, Ogilvy & Mather, Euro RSCG (which was rebranded to Havas Worldwide in 2012) and Leith London.

Since 2017, McCann has racked up new-business wins including Chivas Regal, RB, Wimbledon, Just Eat, Godiva and Subway Europe, although the agency split with Subway UK after 10 years. 

Marjoram will work alongside a management team comprising chief creative officers Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, and chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown.

Mark Lund, chief executive of McCann Worldgroup UK, said: "Since her arrival, Sheryl has been critical to driving growth. She will be a terrific CEO. She is a great ambassador for our industry and for creative and strategic brilliance and endeavour."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019
Things that make me go OOH

Things that make me go OOH

Promoted

May 15, 2019
A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

Promoted

May 15, 2019