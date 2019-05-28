McCann London promotes Sheryl Marjoram to CEO

Sheryl Marjoram, managing director of McCann London, has been named the agency’s next chief executive.

Marjoram, who was business director at McCann Erickson during 2000-2003, rejoined the shop in 2017. She will succeed Alex Lubar, who is set to become president of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific later this year.

Before taking the role of managing director at McCann, Marjoram was managing partner at Saatchi & Saatchi London, where she led the Asda account. She has also worked at Mother, Crispin Porter Bogusky Europe, Ogilvy & Mather, Euro RSCG (which was rebranded to Havas Worldwide in 2012) and Leith London.

Since 2017, McCann has racked up new-business wins including Chivas Regal, RB, Wimbledon, Just Eat, Godiva and Subway Europe, although the agency split with Subway UK after 10 years.

Marjoram will work alongside a management team comprising chief creative officers Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, and chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown.

Mark Lund, chief executive of McCann Worldgroup UK, said: "Since her arrival, Sheryl has been critical to driving growth. She will be a terrific CEO. She is a great ambassador for our industry and for creative and strategic brilliance and endeavour."