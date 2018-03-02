McCann Manchester toys with animal slapstick in Co-op Funeralcare ad

The agency won the account in a competitive pitch last October and is now handling strategy, creative, design, digital and social for the brand. It was previously with Leo Burnett.

The new brand campaign, "Right by you", launches on TV this week and will be accompanied by a response campaign entitled "Keep loving life".

Both campaigns will run across TV, YouTube, press, radio, digital display, social, out of home and direct mail.

They were created by Becci Nadin and Adam Richardson, and produced by The Mob & Rabble, with media planning handled by Mediacom, and buying by Rocket.

"Right by you" is notable for an unexpectedly lighthearted tone for a funeral plan brand, including some moments of physical comedy, alongside more emotional shots.

Nick Mortimer, head of marketing for Co-op’s Funeralcare and Later Life business, said: "We appointed McCann because they demonstrated how they could address several challenges at the same time.

"As well as the obvious sensitivities needed when talking about funerals, they also showed how they could bring our role at the heart of communities to the fore while at the same time carving out a distinctive position for our brand and business."

Richard Aldiss, managing director at McCann Manchester, added: "This has been a challenging and hugely rewarding campaign to work on. There is a genuine sense of a brand doing the right thing for all of its customers at every stage of what is an incredibly difficult time for anyone who has lost a loved one."