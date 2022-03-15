McCann and Mother among agencies uniting for women-in-work campaign

McCann London, Mother and Oliver are among the agencies joining forces with The Women's Association to highlight the diversity of roles that women can work in.

The campaign, "For the woman", is running for a second year and aims to show that there is no one blueprint for success and "no single ideal of a female role model," The Women's Association said.

The work shows portraits of 80 women from eight companies from across advertising, communications, engineering and consultancy sectors, giving an insight into each of their job roles.

They have been shot by five female photographers: Bella Neale, Leonie Isaac, Victoria Adeyinka, Stony Johnson and Laurie Fletcher. The campaign will run across social channels.

The other companies involved in the campaign are: Craft London, Taboola, Kekst CNC, Inkpact and Buro Happold.

Deborah Williams, founder of the Women's Association, said: "I'm a strong believer in the mantra that seeing is believing. For years women have been fighting for our right to dream freely, and while the prevailing narrative of a woman's role has over time evolved from household duties to industry leaders, there's still a limited image of what constitutes female success in our society, and what women can aspire to do or be.

"From this campaign I want girls to know that your dreams should not be dependent upon what society seems to dictate a woman's role should be, because that's all we ever see. I started this work because of a focus group I had with girls back in 2018 where they spoke about the pressures of needing to be a chief executive or a boss someday, and if they didn't aspire to become that then they weren't dreaming big or being truly ambitious. Celebrating relatable and diverse role models is the first step to change that perception."

The campaign is also the beginning of a partnership with McCann London and McCann Worldgroup as the network is taking part in the Women's Association's mentorship programme to give 12- to 17-year-old girls the opportunity to learn about life as an executive and access the corporate world.