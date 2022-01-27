McCann promotes Jessica Tamsedge to Europe and UK chief client officer

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Jessica Tamsedge, the managing director of McCann London, to chief client officer, McCann Europe and UK.

In her new role, Tamsedge will oversee client relationships across the region, building on her work with Reckitt, Xbox, eBay, Just Eat and Aldi, as managing director of the London shop.

Tamsedge will report jointly to Mark Lund, president, McCann Worldgroup, Europe and UK, and Nannette LaFond-Dufour, president, global clients and business leadership, McCann Worldgroup.

As chief client officer for the UK and Europe she replaces Toby Southgate, who left McCann to become global chief executive of Forsman & Bodenfors last year.

McCann London hired Tamsedge in 2019 to replace former MD Sheryl Marjoram when she was promoted to chief executive. Tamsedge was previously at Grey London for five years, latterly as head of account leadership.

LaFond-Dufour said: "With several of our key global clients headquartered across the region, Jessica will apply her expertise to align resources and support our experienced team of global business leaders to help our clients meet their business goals."

Marjoram returned to her native Australia last year to run DDB Sydney as chief executive, leading McCann to hire Polly McMorrow, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London's managing director, to replace her.

A spokesperson for McCann said Tamsedge's role is a "natural progression for Jessica given her client-facing expertise, skill and passion for this area of our business and unrelated to Polly McMorrow's appointment as McCann London CEO".

Lund said: "Jessica's terrific business acumen, leadership and ability to partner with clients at the highest level will ensure we continue to build our strength in depth."

Earlier in her career, Tamsedge worked in account management at M&C Saatchi and as a marketing and communications manager for the Olympic Delivery Authority during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Tamsedge said: "These past two years have transformed our clients' businesses and never before have we had to move at such pace as we draw on solutions from across our network. Collaboration and generosity define every one of our markets, enabling us to enter the new year in a position of remarkable business strength.

"I am looking forward to building on this success with our clients across Europe as we find the best creative solutions to grow and futureproof their businesses."

It is understood that McMorrow will make any decisions on whether Tamsedge is directly replaced when she starts in late April.