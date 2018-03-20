Matthew Chapman
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McCann promotes Lopez to new Europe chief production officer role

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Sergio Lopez to the newly-created role of chief production officer of its European operation.

McCann: Sergio Lopez has been promoted
McCann: Sergio Lopez has been promoted

Lopez will also assume the managing director role at Craft Europe, the production network of McCann.

He has been promoted from his current role as EMEA head of integrated production at McCann Worldgroup.

Lopez will be tasked with driving growth of the group’s production capability across Europe, alongside developing a service that delivers greater business efficiencies and commercial results.

He is credited with spearheading production on clients including Microsoft Xbox, Mastercard and Nestlé over the past four years following the unification of all production operations and studios (TV, Art Buy, Print, Digital, Studio) under Craft.

Pablo Walker, president of McCann Worldgroup Europe, said: "Under Sergio’s leadership our Craft capability has experienced significant growth across our McCann Worldgroup Europe network.

"This promotion reflects our belief in the importance of production not only as a creative capability, but also as a tool that delivers real business value."

Craft’s work has won over 200 awards over the last three years at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Lopez added: "We have led the conversation and are able to feed all the content-hungry platforms in a way that is aligned with clients’ current budget realities, and are able do it in a way that elevates the creativity."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?