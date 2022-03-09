McCann UK and Europe president Mark Lund to retire in May

McCann Worldgroup has announced that UK and Europe president, Mark Lund, is set to retire in mid-May in order to pursue “other goals” outside of full-time executive leadership.

Lund expanded his role from UK chief executive in 2020 to manage McCann’s European operations, in addition to his UK responsibilities.

He first joined McCann in 2014 from Now, an agency he co-founded with John Townshend.

McCann stated that Lund’s successor will be announced “in due course”.

Chris Macdonald, chairman and chief executive officer of McCann, commented: “We want to thank Mark for all his contributions to our company, our people and community.

“Mark has built a fantastic team and community across the region and this has led to great success and recognition for our clients and our network. Mark has been a tremendous friend and partner and again I want to personally thank him and wish him much happiness in the next chapter.”

Lund added: "This feels like the end of a great chapter. Working with such a group of brilliant and collaborative people at McCann Worldgroup over the last seven years has been a wonderful privilege and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished together.

“For me the time is now right to focus on a portfolio of non-executive roles as well as much more study and travel."

Prior to Now, Lund was chief executive of the Central Office of Information, the previous name of the UK government’s marketing agency. He also co-founded Delaney Lund Knox Warren, which became a top 10 agency in the UK and is now known as MullenLowe.