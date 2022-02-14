Shauna Lewis
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McCann Worldgroup joins government disability scheme

The programme encourages employers to think differently about disability.

McCann Worldgroup: agency brings agencies McCann, Momentum, MRM, and Craft into scheme
McCann Worldgroup: agency brings agencies McCann, Momentum, MRM, and Craft into scheme

McCann Worldgroup has joined the Disability Confident Scheme, a government programme that encourages employers to think differently about disability and take action to recruit, retain and develop disabled people.

Joined by sister agencies McCann Health and Weber Shandwick, McCann Worldgroup will also bring its agencies McCann, Momentum, MRM, and Craft into the scheme.

Mark Lund, president, Europe and UK, at McCann Worldgroup, called increasing representation of disabled people in the workplace an “essential step”.

He added: “While attracting talent is imperative, our focus will continue to be on challenging attitudes toward disability and providing meaningful career opportunities across our integrated network of agencies that help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives.”

Last year, McCann Worldgroup also joined the government’s Kickstart scheme, to help young talent get a start in the industry.

Bertille Calinaud, regional director, diversity and inclusion, UK and Europe at McCann Worldgroup, said: “This latest initiative underpins our commitment to support, recruit and retain more disabled people and those with health conditions into the UK creative sector. 

“Participating in the scheme is in addition to our on-going actions to address systemic issues through inclusive policies, learning and development opportunities, awareness-raising initiatives, community-wide and leadership DE&I training.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Promoted

February 10, 2022
Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Promoted

February 09, 2022
Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Promoted

February 08, 2022