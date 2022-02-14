McCann Worldgroup joins government disability scheme

McCann Worldgroup has joined the Disability Confident Scheme, a government programme that encourages employers to think differently about disability and take action to recruit, retain and develop disabled people.

Joined by sister agencies McCann Health and Weber Shandwick, McCann Worldgroup will also bring its agencies McCann, Momentum, MRM, and Craft into the scheme.

Mark Lund, president, Europe and UK, at McCann Worldgroup, called increasing representation of disabled people in the workplace an “essential step”.

He added: “While attracting talent is imperative, our focus will continue to be on challenging attitudes toward disability and providing meaningful career opportunities across our integrated network of agencies that help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives.”

Last year, McCann Worldgroup also joined the government’s Kickstart scheme, to help young talent get a start in the industry.

Bertille Calinaud, regional director, diversity and inclusion, UK and Europe at McCann Worldgroup, said: “This latest initiative underpins our commitment to support, recruit and retain more disabled people and those with health conditions into the UK creative sector.

“Participating in the scheme is in addition to our on-going actions to address systemic issues through inclusive policies, learning and development opportunities, awareness-raising initiatives, community-wide and leadership DE&I training.”