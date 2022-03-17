McCann Worldgroup names UK and Europe president

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Fernando Fascioli to UK and Europe president as well as chairman of Latin America.

Fascioli will be replacing Mark Lund, who last week announced he will be retiring in May. Lund became UK and Europe president in 2020 after serving as chief executive for six years. He called it “the end of a great chapter”.

Fascioli, who has served as Latin America and Caribbean president since 2014, will relocate to London to assume the UK and Europe role where McCann has operations running across more than 45 countries.

He will also continue to collaborate closely with the leadership team in the Latin America region to fulfil his additional position as chairman.

Starting his career at McCann Worldgroup in Uruguay – one of the network’s smallest offices – as an account director, Fascioli has spent 28 years with the business.

After four years at McCann Uruguay, Fascioli moved to McCann Peru where he rose to the role of chief executive, expanding the company to include multiple Worldgroup agencies and becoming the largest agency in Peru.

As well as assuming roles such as chief executive at McCann Chile and chief growth officer for Latin America and Caribbean over his career, Fascioli also partnered with Interpublic Group in 2015 to create Graphene, a bespoke unit to globally service LATAM Airlines.

Under his leadership, McCann was named Network of the Year at the Latin American Effie Awards and reached the top two position in Gunn Creative Rankings in the region.

“Fernando brings many years of successful leadership across our global network to this expanded role, and we are thrilled to promote from within our own ranks for such an important regional leadership position,” said Bill Kolb, chairman and chief executive at McCann Worldgroup.

Kolb added that Fascioli had “helped drive dramatic growth” for its Latin America operations and “fostered a powerful spirit of collaboration” between its offices.

“He made good on our commitment to provide our clients with the most creatively-effective work in their competitive marketplaces.”

Chris Macdonald, chairman and chief executive at McCann, explained: “Fernando has grown a model of integrated marketing communications across the vast scope of the Latin American and Caribbean markets that aligns with what clients everywhere are looking for to drive business and brand growth.

“We know he will bring that same level of passion, innovation and success to our network across the UK and Europe.”