Nicola Kemp
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McCann Worldwide broaches #MeToo with internal memo

McCann Worldwide has sent a memo to staff to encourage them to speak up if they face a 'behaviour or concern' in the workplace.

McCann Worldwide broaches #MeToo with internal memo

Harris Diamond, chairman and chief executive of McCann Worldgroup, sent the memo to staff to encourage employees to go to HR or use the anonymous Interpublic Group alert line in order to maintain a "safe and respectful workplace".

The email entitled "A Note From Leadership" stated: "We want each and every one of you to know how seriously we take our responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful workplace. To this point we want to repeat how important it is for anyone who feels there is a behaviour or concern that has not been addressed, or that was not appropriately addressed, to speak up."

It encouraged employees to either "come to one of us" or use the anonymous IPG alert line. 

A spokeswoman for McCann Worldgroup says the memo, which was sent out in the US, was sent out to staff in order to "reiterate existing policies and support for employees."

Last December, AKQA said WPP’s whistleblowing hotline triggered the departure of Duan Evans, international creative director. He resigned from the agency following an internal investigation triggered by parent company WPP’s independent whistleblower hotline

 

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy