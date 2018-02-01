McCann Worldwide broaches #MeToo with internal memo

Harris Diamond, chairman and chief executive of McCann Worldgroup, sent the memo to staff to encourage employees to go to HR or use the anonymous Interpublic Group alert line in order to maintain a "safe and respectful workplace".

The email entitled "A Note From Leadership" stated: "We want each and every one of you to know how seriously we take our responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful workplace. To this point we want to repeat how important it is for anyone who feels there is a behaviour or concern that has not been addressed, or that was not appropriately addressed, to speak up."

It encouraged employees to either "come to one of us" or use the anonymous IPG alert line.

A spokeswoman for McCann Worldgroup says the memo, which was sent out in the US, was sent out to staff in order to "reiterate existing policies and support for employees."

Last December, AKQA said WPP’s whistleblowing hotline triggered the departure of Duan Evans, international creative director. He resigned from the agency following an internal investigation triggered by parent company WPP’s independent whistleblower hotline.