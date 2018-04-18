Promoted
Primesight
Primesight
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

McDonald’s focuses on creating high levels of recognition through consistent messaging on prominent sites near its stores
McDonald’s focuses on creating high levels of recognition through consistent messaging on prominent sites near its stores

David Peters, head of planning, Primesight

Index*
1 McDonald's Signature Beef Small- and large- format roadside 581
2 McDonald's 'BIG MAC' Mac Signature Beef Small- and large- format roadside 185
3 Halifax Large-format roadside 138
4 Cancer Research UK Small-format roadside  135
5 BT Broadband Large-format roadside
 133
6 GIFFGAFF Bus 132
7 Peter Rabbit (Sony Pictures) Small-format roadside  124
8 NOW TV Large-format roadside 123
9 Red Sparrow (20th Century Fox) Large-format roadside and bus 121
10 Virgin Media Large-format roadside 118

The Big Impression’s latest results show that brands that use out-of-home with a consistent message build the most significant recall and saliency. 

McDonald’s has focused on delivering prominent cover and store proximity for years, and the message isn’t losing its appeal. It’s been great to see how the famous "Grand Big Mac" has been displayed on OOH, the most democratic media channel. There can be little doubt that broadcasting this iconic product on billboards has been key to its high recognition.

Halifax and Now TV also invest in large-format roadside to broadcast their message and their consistent approach has yielded positive results. OOH’s versatility is demonstrated in its ability to both build long-term brand recognition and build fame quickly, as evidenced by the inclusion of films Red Sparrow and Peter Rabbit in the list. Those who work in OOH are often modest about its arsenal, but these results show the medium is in rude health when you want to build fame quickly or saliency over a longer period.

Above: McDonald’s tops the charts with its signature burger promotion

OOH's versatility is demonstrated in its ability to both build long-term brand recognition and build fame quickly

Above: Halifax has continued to invest in large-format roadside billboards using the classic cartoon characters from its multichannel campaign

This chart lists the out-of-home campaigns which had the greatest recall in the period 12 February - 11 March 2018. All data supplied by Opinium opinium.co.uk

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now