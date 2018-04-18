McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

David Peters, head of planning, Primesight

The Big Impression’s latest results show that brands that use out-of-home with a consistent message build the most significant recall and saliency.



McDonald’s has focused on delivering prominent cover and store proximity for years, and the message isn’t losing its appeal. It’s been great to see how the famous "Grand Big Mac" has been displayed on OOH, the most democratic media channel. There can be little doubt that broadcasting this iconic product on billboards has been key to its high recognition.

Halifax and Now TV also invest in large-format roadside to broadcast their message and their consistent approach has yielded positive results. OOH’s versatility is demonstrated in its ability to both build long-term brand recognition and build fame quickly, as evidenced by the inclusion of films Red Sparrow and Peter Rabbit in the list. Those who work in OOH are often modest about its arsenal, but these results show the medium is in rude health when you want to build fame quickly or saliency over a longer period.

