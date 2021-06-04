McDonald’s celebrates ‘Hungry Eyes’ in home delivery campaign

McDonald’s is showcasing the excitement of ordering a meal through its delivery service, McDelivery, with a campaign set to Eric Carmen’s Hungry Eyes.

Created by Leo Burnett, “There’s nothing quite like a McDelivery” shows housebound consumers as they eagerly await the arrival of their McDonald’s.

The campaign launches today (6 June) alongside digital and radio activity, as well as a month-long partnership with British YouTube group The Sidemen.

It was created by Joe Miller and directed by Chris Balmond through Outsider. Media is handled by OMD.

“We know that a McDelivery isn’t just about answering the urge for your iconic McDonald’s favourite – it’s also about the rituals and routine every household has when the McDelivery arrives,” Steve Howells, director of marketing and media at McDonald’s, said.

“Our new campaign celebrates this unique relationship our customers have with us – there really is nothing quite like a McDelivery.”

The campaign is set to continue with a second spot, “My house my rules”, which outlines the quirky way in which people eat their McDonald’s meals, to the tune of I Think We’re Alone Now by Tiffany.

Mark Elwood, executive creative director at Leo Burnett, said: “A McDelivery, that feeling of excitement when you’ve ordered, willing it to turn up quicker by looking out the window constantly, the taste of the first fry from the bag by the front door… all truths beautifully brought to life with, in my opinion, the perfect soundtrack.”

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has taken a nostalgic approach to its ad soundtracks – last year, the brand used I Want You Back by NSYNC in an ad promoting the government's Eat Out to Help Out programme.