McDonald’s claims vandalised 'Mona Lisa' mural was due to be repainted elsewhere

McDonald's managed to upset the Butetown area of Cardiff when Global Street Artists (GSA) painted over a symbolic "My city, my shirt" mural with a burger ad.

The fast-food chain, which has now performed a U-turn on the two-week promotion, claimed it had been told the vandalised mural was due to be repainted elsewhere.

The angry backlash kicked off on Friday (22 January), when the Welsh community took to social media to chastise McDonald's, after the mural of a pregnant woman (Maimuna Indjai) wearing a Cardiff City football shirt and dubbed “Butetown’s Mona Lisa”, was painted over in McDonald's yellow.

Welsh Labour MP Stephen Doughty asked "What on earth are you thinking McDonald's? Please contact me asap", while Black Lives Matter Cardiff wrote: “This is exactly how the capitalist system works, it dehumanises Black lives, Black art and Black culture.”

The McDonald’s account replied less than an hour later, to let it be known that the cover-up was an unfortunate third-party error.

“The site was hired by a third-party working with the artist who painted the original mural," it claimed, in response to Doughty's tweet. “We were unaware of what was on the site prior to our installation and have instructed the artist to repaint his original mural immediately.”

This is exactly how the capitalist system works, it dehumanises Black lives, Black art and Black culture. pic.twitter.com/XzOtLTg3N9 — Black Lives Matter Cardiff&Vale (@BLMCardiff) January 22, 2022

Despite McDonald's claims, the project organiser, Yusuf Ismail, said GSA was made aware of the cultural significance of the mural but was "dismissive", deciding to go ahead with the burger promotion.

Ismail, who is part of Unify Creative, a Black-led creative practice, added: "The agency was given all the information about the sensitive site, not just the fact that it's got an incredible piece of artwork on it, but that it was vandalised, probably racially motivated."

GSA started repainting the mural on Saturday after McDonald's was made aware of its error.

Contrary to Ismail's claims, a McDonald's spokesperson said: "The original mural had been vandalised and was due to be repainted elsewhere, so we’re going to work with the local community group to ensure the other site still progress too."