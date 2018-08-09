Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McDonald's creates first-ever 'reservation service'

McDonald's is creating a "luxury dining" experience to mark the launch of its Signature Collection range of burgers across its UK outlets.

McDonald's creates first-ever 'reservation service'

The fast-food chain has partnered with Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli to create the activation which will be its first-ever "reservation service".

The restaurant will be in Kensington, London, on 15 August. Consumers will need to enter a competition to be in with a chance of visiting the venue.

In an email to fans of the chain, Vandelli wrote: "I have transformed a space in Kensington into the epitome of luxury dining. Think candelabras. Think string quartet. Darling, think The Signature Collection.

"This is an experience so chic, so luxurious, and so daringly exclusive, one must apply to attend."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now