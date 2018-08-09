McDonald's creates first-ever 'reservation service'

The fast-food chain has partnered with Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli to create the activation which will be its first-ever "reservation service".

The restaurant will be in Kensington, London, on 15 August. Consumers will need to enter a competition to be in with a chance of visiting the venue.

In an email to fans of the chain, Vandelli wrote: "I have transformed a space in Kensington into the epitome of luxury dining. Think candelabras. Think string quartet. Darling, think The Signature Collection.

"This is an experience so chic, so luxurious, and so daringly exclusive, one must apply to attend."