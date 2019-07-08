McDonald's creates 'lasting memories' to target young people with McNuggets tour



McDonald’s has shifted its focus to Chicken McNuggets for its festival activation this year in an attempt to make help 16- to 24-year-olds take away "lasting memories".

The fast-food brand has traditionally created activations around McFlurry ice-creams, but Ben Fox, marketing director at McDonald's UK and Ireland, said that the move is due to its nuggets' popularity among 16- to 24-year-olds.

The large McNuggets box activation, which is touring UK festivals this summer, is made up of a series of interactive elements, including augmented-reality screens that can turn people's faces into a nugget and a video booth that can create a looping video of customers jumping as they attempt to dunk an oversized sponge nugget into a giant sauce pot.

At the end of the activation, visitors are presented with a box of nuggets.

Fox told Campaign: "The brand experience has been built around one of our iconic products to give festivalgoers a memory worth sharing. It’s a bit bonkers, but celebrates the love and craziness that people have of the humble Chicken McNugget, which is played back to us every day on social media."

The activation is being delivered by Fuse. Olivia Koewius, an account director at the agency, explained that the aim was to make the installation "completely ownable and unmistakably McDonald’s".

She added: "Festivals are a really uncluttered space and so for brands looking to engage and drive affinity with consumers, there is a real big opportunity to do that. Because of the nature of them, the consumers have a relaxed and positive mindset when they are at festival field and they also have long dwell time, so they’re able to engage with brand who are activating at them."