Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McDonald's debunks fast-food myths with quality-assuring campaign

Burger chain sets the record straight in defence of its 'high-quality' ingredients.


McDonald’s is determined to defend the quality of its ingredients with its latest integrated campaign, "Just like McDonald’s".

Created by Leo Burnett London and comprising two 40-second spots, the campaign seeks to highlight the quality of McDonald's beef burgers and eggs, quashing the notion that all fast food is unethically sourced. While one beef-eating customer is transported to a fancy restaurant with an overly attentive waiter, another foodie finds himself in a fancy supermarket with "17 types of granola" and wicker shopping baskets.

"It’s surprising to learn that many of the quality ingredients McDonald’s use are the same as you’ll find in more ‘upmarket’ restaurants and supermarkets," Graham Lakeland, creative director at Leo Burnett London, said. 

"We felt it was about time to let people know, setting the story straight and hopefully putting smiles on their faces."

The campaign is supported by out-of-home activity in close proximity to retail stores in order to target shoppers on their way to their weekly shop. A series of social posts have also been launched poking fun at food influencers, as well as YouTube bumpers to appear before recipe videos.

McDonald’s is also encouraging influencers to make their own versions of its trademark recipes in order to highlight the quality of ingredients used by the chain.

Ben Fox, director of brand, experience and media at McDonald’s, said: "We’re delighted with the campaign – it delivers a boring trust message in a fun, memorable way and represents another confident step forward for the brand. We’re excited to see where the platform can take us."

The work was created by Gareth Butters and directed by Tiny Bullet through Thomas Thomas.

