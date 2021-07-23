McDonald's delivers McFlurry Van to at-home birthday parties

McDonald's is celebrating 21 years of the McFlurry by delivering a McFlurry van to birthday parties hosted at home.

After a year of missed celebrations and birthdays, McDonald's wanted to celebrate McFlurry becoming old enough to buy beer in the US with people who are also now able to celebrate special occasions together.

Two winners will receive a three-hour party experience complete with styling, a staffed McFlurry ice cream truck and a DJ. The parties will take place the weekends of 14 August and 21 August. Each party can have a total of 24 attendees.

Winners need to be able to accommodate the airstream van designed by Leo Burnett within their property or outside of their property pending parking restrictions.

Red Consultancy worked alongside Guts & Glory on producing video content for social.