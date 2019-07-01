McDonald's delivers to Swedish picnic spots

McDonald’s Sweden will be delivering food directly to outdoor picnic spots, with customers getting McDelivery direct to their location via a "Picnic position blanket".

Once a picnic spot is determined, customers scan the QR code that is printed on the blanket. The customer's geolocation is then registered and, when they make their order, the food will be delivered from the closest McDonald’s restaurant to ensure the food is "freshly prepared with minimum waiting time".

The limited-edition blankets can be won on McDonald’s Swedish social media channels. The service is only offered in Sweden via McDonald's dedicated food-delivery service McDelivery.

Sofie Lager, marketing manager at McDonald’s Sweden, said: "We have already seen McDelivery’s success since its launch about a year ago and now we want to give everyone out enjoying the summer the possibility to get their Big Mac or Happy Meal straight to the picnic blanket. Without moving an inch."

Nord DDB delivered the creative for the project.