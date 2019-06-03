Kim Benjamin
McDonald's and Disney top first-ever brand audio rankings

Rankings measure how well brands use sound to engage with consumers.

McDonald's: joint first in new index
McDonald’s and Disney have topped a ranking of brands most effective at using sound in their communications.

The first-ever audio brand index follows research looking at how leading brands are using sound, including voice and music, to engage with consumers.

McDonald's and Disney each scored 51 out of 100 points, and were followed by Intel, Apple and Coca-Cola in the top five. Shell, Netflix, Nescafé, Google and Amazon were next in the top 10, with Amazon and Google performing well due to the impact of their interactive voice technologies.

The Best Audio Brands Ranking 2019, developed by global sound branding agency Amp, attempts to quantify audio brand performance against a range of criteria such as trust, recognition, engagement and efficiency.

Amp said the index shows that many brands are beginning to think about sound branding in the same way as logos, images and visual marketing, with strategic and creative intent but that there is still huge scope for improvement. Of the 100 brands included in the 2019 table, Amp added, only 22% can be said to be using sound effectively.

Lars Schalkwijk, senior strategist and product manage at Amp, said: "Many of the top-performing brands are easily identifiable by a single sound asset, like McDonald’s 'I’m lovin’ it' jingle. But these sonic signifiers, while recognisable, are not sufficient for the digital age. Without a broader sonic ecosystem to draw from and use across multiple devices and formats, brands will struggle to make themselves heard in future years."

