McDonald's enlists R/GA London to create digital children's book series

McDonald’s has created a series of children’s digital reading material that features animations and sound effects to bring to life books by Cressida Cowell.

The read-along software is available on the Global Happy Meal app and has been developed alongside Cowell’s global book series for McDonald’s, Treetop Twins Adventures.

Parents and children will be able to follow the stories through the app, available in 80 markets and 43 different languages.

The software has been developed by R/GA London. Its creative director Ben Lloyd said: "It was important to elevate the enjoyment of reading for kids and reimagine how books are experienced today.

"By making reading fun and creating a truly immersive reading experience for the whole family, we’ve helped instill a lifelong love of reading for kids, and inspired millions of families around the world to read and enjoy moments together."

The 12-series books have been published by Hachette Children’s Group.