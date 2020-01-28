McDonald's expands delivery to Just Eat

McDonald’s delivery service McDelivery will become available on Just Eat later this year with the ordering platform becoming the "second exclusive delivery partner" for the fast-food brand.

The announcement from Just Eat uses a loose definition of the word "exclusive"; the new arrangement will not affect McDonald’s relationship with UberEats, which became the first platform to offer McDelivery in 2017 and which now accounts for one in 10 McDonald’s orders in the UK.

Paul Pomroy, UK chief executive at McDonald’s, said: "Our McDonald’s delivery service, McDelivery, is a key part of our offer and has proven extremely popular with our customers since its launch in 2017. It provides even more convenience and complements our traditional restaurant and drive-thru business, as well as our My McDonald’s app.

"This does not impact our relationship with UberEats, which is a valued partner and will continue to offer McDelivery alongside Just Eat when it comes on board later in 2020. We have built a successful delivery offer with UberEats, which is now available in 950 restaurants and accounts for just over 10% of our business."

For Just Eat, which is sponsoring the first winter series of Love Island, the hook-up with the world’s biggest fast-food brand follows a partnership announced earlier this month with Greggs, the sausage roll specialist and, since the start of last year, champion of vegan options.

Last Friday, the Competition and Markets Authority launched a last-minute investigation into Just Eat’s planned merger with Dutch rival Takeaway.com, causing the British company’s share price to fall.