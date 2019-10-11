McDonald's hails power of donations in charity spot

McDonald’s has launched a spot highlighting the efforts of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

Created by Leo Burnett London, the ad highlights the positive impact of the charity on families with children undergoing hospital treatment.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides free "home away from home" accommodation for families, allowing them to be near their child’s hospital while under the emotional and financial strain of long-term hospital care.

"I am incredibly proud that for 30 years our restaurant teams, office staff and our franchisees have worked tirelessly to raise money, awareness and to volunteer their time for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK to support families with seriously ill children," Henry Trickey, senior vice-president of IT and development at McDonald’s UK and Ireland (and trustee for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK), said.

"Our self-order kiosks have made it quicker and easier for our customers to order their food, so it’s only right that we use this in-restaurant technology to make it easier to donate to the charity. This, coupled with the new TV advertisement, will hopefully see even more customers donating to this wonderful cause."

The spot is supported by 20-second cuts across social media and radio, with a digital display campaign inviting viewers to find out more about the charity on its website.

Traditionally, fast-food fans have been able to donate to the charity at collection points in restaurants across the UK. A donation function was recently added to digital ordering screens.

The charity has helped 50,000 families since its inception in 1989, with 11 "houses" active across the UK.

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London, said: "We are so proud to help bring the wonderful work Ronald McDonald House Charities UK do to a broader audience.

"Their tireless work helps so many families every day and how better to say thank you than to let some of the remarkable families who have benefited from staying at the houses tell their own stories."

The work was created by Mark Franklin and Rob Tenconi, and directed by Jackie Ball and Mark Woods through Really Good Films.