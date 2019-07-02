Emmet McGonagle
McDonald's launches blockbuster-inspired idents for ITV film sponsorship

Just like acting, fast food is all about the delivery.


McDonald’s has launched a series of Hollywood-style idents for McDelivery's sponsorship of late-night films on ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 that are set to have movie buffs reaching for their phones.

The campaign, created by Leo Burnett London, consists of eight 10-second idents covering a range of film genres, including action, sci-fi, western, kung fu and romcom, with a subtle nod to Star Wars along the way. Just as each spot reaches its climax, a curly-haired McDelivery employee saunters into shot, awkwardly waiting for someone to collect their Maccies order.

The idents were created by Steph Ellis and Rory Hall, and directed by Samuel Petursson and Gunnar Olafsson through Tantrum. The media agency is OMD.

"Your favourite food and your favourite films, together at last," James Millers and Andrew Long, creative directors at Leo Burnett, said.

"Like when Harry met Sally, the partnership between McDelivery and ITV Movies just works. And what better way to kick things off than this bunch of mini-blockbusters featuring a McDelivery turning up in the doorway of different movies."

This marks the beginning of a two-year partnership between ITV and McDelivery powered by Uber Eats, covering more than 1,200 films showing after 9pm.

Ben Fox, marketing director at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: "This sponsorship will ramp up awareness of McDelivery, making it easier than ever for our customers to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s menu items as they tuck into a range of their favourite films."

Chief executive Steve Easterbrook said in April that McDonald's was planning to increase marketing spend on McDelivery globally

McDonald's is the second brand in recent weeks to launch sponsorship idents inspired by movies, following Direct Line, which is sponsoring Film on 4.

