McDonald's launches 'Change a little' sustainability-focused platform

McDonald’s has revealed “Change a little, change a lot”, a brand platform focused on sustainability, via which it will deliver messages that bring to life the actions and commitments of its business and sustainability strategy, Plan for Change, introduced earlier this week.

Developed by its advertising partner Leo Burnett London, “Change a little, change a lot” will come to life in three ads, all of which highlight the small changes that McDonald’s is making across three core areas: youth, farming and waste.



As the title suggests, the ads reflect how McDonald’s scale means little, positive changes quickly add up to make a big difference.

The first ad, directed by Tom Ralph who was shortlisted for D&AD’s Next Director Award 2017, focuses on waste and features real people who work at McDonald’s. It highlights a series of examples of the actions McDonald’s is taking to reduce waste, of which people may be unaware, including converting used cooking oil into biodiesel for its trucks and recycling McCafé cups into greeting cards.

"Waste" will be followed by "Youth" and "Farming" later this month.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s introduced Plan for Change, a comprehensive business and sustainability strategy, which sets out its goals and actions across four key areas: planet, people, restaurants and food.

McDonald's has pledged to hit net-zero emissions across its entire UK and Ireland business by 2040.

As part of Plan for Change, McDonald's has promised to help one million people gain new skills and open the door to jobs by 2030. This will include introducing a youth worker into every restaurant by 2024 and supporting 3000 apprentices by 2025.

It has also set a target to ensure customer packaging is made from renewable, recycled or certified sources and designed to be recyclable or compostable by 2024.

It is due to open its first restaurant built to a UK industry net-zero emissions standard in Shropshire later this year.

It has also committed to go even further to source, quality, sustainable ingredients and support its farmers and suppliers, including investing in sector-leading research with a new sustainable beef network.

“We have a long history of making a positive impact where it really matters for people and the planet,” Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer of McDonald’s, said. "But we are at a moment now where we need to accelerate our ambition. This new brand platform will enable us to talk about the actions we’re taking to improve opportunities for young people, help growers adopt sustainable farming practices and ensure our packaging is made from renewable, recycled or certified sources.

“With 1400 restaurants, over 23,000 British and Irish farmers and four million customers visiting us every day, we want to show how these and the other changes we’re making in our Plan for Change will make a real difference.”