Emmet McGonagle
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett celebrate the most important meal of the day

Campaign created by Leo Burnett.

McDonald’s has launched a campaign hailing the most important meal of the day – breakfast.

Created by Leo Burnett, “Own little world” begins as a housebound foodie picks up a freshly delivered Sausage and Egg McMuffin from her front door.

Natalie Cole’s This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) begins to play as Brits tuck into their McDonald’s breakfasts, from tired parents to office staff and frontline workers. 

It ends with the tagline: “Breakfast, done properly”. 

The TV ad launched alongside 20-second versions, as well as digital, radio and outdoor activity showing McDonald’s wrapping post-breakfast.  

McDonald's: campaign includes outdoor activity

The ad was written by Phoebe Talbot and Hayley Power, art directed by Cathryn Carey and Steve Robertson, and directed by I Hate Suzie’s Georgie Banks-Davies through Rogue. Media is handled by OMD. 

“Breakfast can be a meal that people view in binary terms, either necessary or unnecessary, but rarely in terms of the most satisfying meal of the day," Steve Howells, director of marketing and media at McDonald’s, said.

According to a study from Kantar, around a quarter of Brits skip breakfast entirely.

Howells continued: “But you’d not skip a meal that gives you a moment of joy, and so we wanted to show, whatever the mood or occasion – McDonald’s is there to provide a little moment of enjoyment and proper satisfaction at breakfast time.”

This is the latest McDonald’s campaign to be launched during the coronavirus pandemic, the first of which, “Welcome back”, celebrated the fast-food chain's return to the high street following the first leg of lockdown in July. 

Mark Elwood, executive creative director at Leo Burnett, said: “There’s nothing like a Maccers breakfast – for a morning treat, it’s unrivalled. 

“We took a simple human truth and turned it into a cinematic, joyful body of work that showcases those moments and the feelings you only get from tucking into a McDonald’s breakfast.”

In February, McDonald’s launched an outdoor campaign to promote its delivery service.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Promoted

Added 37 hours ago
Test is best: how to maximise creativity in performance marketing

Test is best: how to maximise creativity in performance marketing

Promoted

March 31, 2021
TV's near future: everything you need to know

TV's near future: everything you need to know

Promoted

March 31, 2021