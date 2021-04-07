McDonald’s and Leo Burnett celebrate the most important meal of the day

McDonald’s has launched a campaign hailing the most important meal of the day – breakfast.

Created by Leo Burnett, “Own little world” begins as a housebound foodie picks up a freshly delivered Sausage and Egg McMuffin from her front door.

Natalie Cole’s This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) begins to play as Brits tuck into their McDonald’s breakfasts, from tired parents to office staff and frontline workers.

It ends with the tagline: “Breakfast, done properly”.

The TV ad launched alongside 20-second versions, as well as digital, radio and outdoor activity showing McDonald’s wrapping post-breakfast.

The ad was written by Phoebe Talbot and Hayley Power, art directed by Cathryn Carey and Steve Robertson, and directed by I Hate Suzie’s Georgie Banks-Davies through Rogue. Media is handled by OMD.

“Breakfast can be a meal that people view in binary terms, either necessary or unnecessary, but rarely in terms of the most satisfying meal of the day," Steve Howells, director of marketing and media at McDonald’s, said.

According to a study from Kantar, around a quarter of Brits skip breakfast entirely.

Howells continued: “But you’d not skip a meal that gives you a moment of joy, and so we wanted to show, whatever the mood or occasion – McDonald’s is there to provide a little moment of enjoyment and proper satisfaction at breakfast time.”

This is the latest McDonald’s campaign to be launched during the coronavirus pandemic, the first of which, “Welcome back”, celebrated the fast-food chain's return to the high street following the first leg of lockdown in July.

Mark Elwood, executive creative director at Leo Burnett, said: “There’s nothing like a Maccers breakfast – for a morning treat, it’s unrivalled.

“We took a simple human truth and turned it into a cinematic, joyful body of work that showcases those moments and the feelings you only get from tucking into a McDonald’s breakfast.”

In February, McDonald’s launched an outdoor campaign to promote its delivery service.