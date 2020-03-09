McDonald's pays homage to night workers

McDonald’s has launched a campaign showcasing the efforts of night workers to promote the fast-food chain’s 24-hour restaurants.

Created by Leo Burnett London as a follow-up to 2016's "If you're awake, we're awake", "Night workers" follows a cavalcade of invisible staff as they work through their shifts unacknowledged.

While a trio of levitating coffee cups make their way into a desolate office, a lone sponge scrubs a fire engine and an unaccompanied hoover clears confetti from an empty stage.

Set to a piano version of Corona’s Rhythm of the Night, the ad ends as three night workers finally gain recognition in McDonald’s, prompting the tagline "If you’re awake, we’re awake", in reference to the brand’s 700-plus 24-hour restaurants across the region.

"Night workers" launches today (Monday), as well as social media, radio and digital activity. The work was written by Rory Hall, art directed by Steph Ellis and directed by Sam Brown through Rogue. Media was handled by OMD.

In the aftermath of McDonald’s 2017 spot "Dad", which depicted a grieving son and his mother and was later pulled by the brand, Chris Arnold, founder of Creative Orchestra Advertising, called on McDonald’s to focus on its role as a "community brand" that serves night workers.

The topic was also celebrated in Co-op’s Christmas 2019 spot, "Not-so-silent night".

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London, said: "We’re so chuffed to be able to work with the very talented Sam Brown to bring to life this story of the night workers we all depend on and who keep the country ticking.

"Even though they might not be visible during the day, McDonald’s sees and appreciates them, welcoming everyone 24 hours a day – because if you’re awake, McDonald’s is awake."

This marks the latest in McDonald’s recent wave of ads, with the fast-food chain releasing "Near misses", "Iconic stacks", "Grand Big Mac" and "Open late" after Christmas’ "Archie the reindeer".