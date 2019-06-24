Simon Gwynn
McDonald's to reduce plastic use by almost 500 tonnes in packaging revamp

Fast-food chain is changing packaging for salads and McFlurry ice-creams.

McFlurry: new design loses clear plastic lid
McFlurry: new design loses clear plastic lid

McDonald’s UK is making changes to the packaging for its McFlurry ice-creams, salad bowls and salad shaker cups that it said would save 485 tonnes (485,000kg) of plastic annually.

The changes mean that all main-meal and side-salad options at the fast-food chain will now be served in cardboard containers, which McDonald's said are 100% recyclable. McFlurry, the ice-creams containing popular chocolate and biscuit brands, will no longer come with plastic lids.

McDonald’s phased out plastic straws at its restaurants last year, replacing them with paper ones. Globally, the brand has made a commitment to source all packaging from renewable or recycled sources by 2025.

Beth Hart, supply chain director at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, called the move "the latest step in our sustainability journey".

She added: "We are committed to listening to our customers and finding solutions with our suppliers that work for them. This is the latest example of that – but by no means the end.

"We continue to look for solutions for our cutlery and lids, for example, but this is great progress. For us, sustainability is about more than just packaging. We have to look at the whole journey – by 2030, we’re committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 36%."

