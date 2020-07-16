Emmet McGonagle
McDonald's returns to advertising with nod to ways people enjoy its food

Brand closed all stores at end of March because of coronavirus lockdown.

McDonald’s has launched a campaign celebrating the fast-food chain’s return to the high street, following mass store closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Leo Burnett London and set to Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison, "Welcome back" shows the public as they anxiously await the arrival of their order.

A child peers through curtains before an onslaught of celebrations kick off among fans. "I’m so happy," one declares as she tucks into a Big Mac.

Launching today (Friday) and running for six weeks alongside out-of-home, social media and radio activity, the work was created by Alice Pearce and Aaron Taylor, and directed by Jake Mavity through Friend. Media is handled by OMD UK. 

"Thinking back to the start of the year, we could never have imagined needing to close all of our restaurants, switching off marketing and – despite being the UK’s biggest restaurant company – falling briefly silent," Michelle Graham-Clare, vice-president of food and marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said.

"Our return to national advertising celebrates those rituals and moments our customers have spent the last four months telling us they’re missing. It is fantastic to be able to return with a knowing nod to the little ways our customers enjoy our food in different ways."

McDonald's: campaign includes out of home activity

Graham-Clare added that the brand received more than 15,000 requests from members of the public urging the company to bring back the Big Mac.

She continued: "Our restaurant teams and franchisees have worked tirelessly to return to the communities in which we operate and I am delighted to capture the joy of those much-missed McDonald’s moments in this campaign."

McDonald’s has been testing its delivery and Drive-Thru services since mid-May – two months after the lockdown was first implemented – with some fans waiting as long as two hours to place an order.

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London, said: "From the opening notes of Return of the Mack to the big smiles that follow, we hope this film captures the real buzz and joy our customers are feeling at having their favourite delicious food items back and available."

Last week, McDonald’s celebrated a decade of Minions with a Happy Meal augmented-reality experience, created by R/GA London.

